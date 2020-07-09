Highlights: India Remains Among 'Most-Open' Economies, Says PM Modi At India Global Week 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, said India is a powerhouse of talent which is eager to contribute and "ever-ready" to learn. "India has overcome every challenge," the PM said at the event which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign. This is also the first time the prime minister addressed a global audience since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The event -- a three-day virtual conference themed 'Be The Revival : India and a Better New World' -- will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.
High profile speakers in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Syed Akbaruddin, the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations, author-politician Shashi Tharoor and cricket legend Steve Waugh.
Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address at India Global Week 2020:
- India is a powerhouse of talent -- eager to contribute and ever ready to learn. History has shown that India has overcome every challenge -- be it social or economical. Be it doctors, IT professionals, engineers, or the work force in other areas. Indians have excelled wherever they go.
- In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role.
- During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as: total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, bold tax reforms including the GST. Thanks to technology, every penny has reached the beneficiaries directly. The relief includes: providing free cooking gas, cash in the bank accounts, free food grains to millions of people and many other things.
- India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today. Our reforms in agriculture provide a very attractive investment opportunity to invest in storage and logistics.
- We have brought reforms in the MSME sector. A booming MSME sector will also complement big industry. There are investment opportunities in the defence sector also. Now, there are more opportunities for private investment in space sector. This will mean greater access to commercial use of space tech for the benefit of people.
- The coronavirus pandemic has shown that India's Pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines especially for developing countries. Atma Nirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world. It is about being self-sustaining and self-generating.
- India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity. This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming. Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery.
- India provides two-thirds of the world's vaccine needs for infants and children. India is now even working on the COVID-19 vaccine and will play an important role in manufacturing and distributing of the vaccine once it is discovered.
- I am happy to note that this Forum is also marking the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Ravi Shankar. He took the beauty of Indian classical music to the world. You would also have seen how Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting.