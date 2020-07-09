Highlights: India Remains Among 'Most-Open' Economies, Says PM Modi At India Global Week 2020

PM Modi during the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, said India is a powerhouse of talent which is eager to contribute and "ever-ready" to learn. "India has overcome every challenge," the PM said at the event which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign. This is also the first time the prime minister addressed a global audience since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event -- a three-day virtual conference themed 'Be The Revival : India and a Better New World' -- will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

High profile speakers in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Syed Akbaruddin, the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations, author-politician Shashi Tharoor and cricket legend Steve Waugh.

The virtual event from July 9 - 11, 2020 will have over 5,000 global participants across +75 sessions and +250 speakers for three days of invigorating and lively debate.

Here are the Highlights on PM Modi's address at India Global Week 2020: