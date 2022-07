The black balloons were released near the helicopter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a security breach, black balloons were released by protesters close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Andhra Pradesh today.

Visuals showed the balloons being released while PM Modi's helicopter was taking off in Vijaywada.

Some reports blamed Congress workers.

Some Congress leaders were protesting at the airport where PM Modi's chopper took off. They were seen holding black balloons and placards as they shouted slogans targeting the Prime Minister.