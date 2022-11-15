Watch: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Shake Hands At G20 Dinner, But No Bilateral

Visuals showed PM Modi speaking to the Chinese President at the dinner for all G20 delegates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping “exchanged pleasantries” at a G20 dinner in Bali today but no meeting is scheduled.

Visuals showed PM Modi speaking to the Chinese President at the dinner for all G20 delegates.

Questions had been raised about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two amid continuing friction over border incursions by China in Eastern Ladakh.

This is the first time the two have been seen together since 2020, the year hostilities broke out at Ladakh.