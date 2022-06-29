60 Hours, 15 Engagements: PM Modi Wraps Up His Two-Nation Tour

In Germany, PM Modi attended the largest community programme post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just wrapped up his two nations tour and left for India from Abu Dhabi, after an extremely successful visit to Germany as well as the United Arab Emirates.

It was an action-packed schedule in Germany where the Prime Minister attended the largest community programme post-COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi, who arrived in Germany on Sunday, addressed a gathering of thousands of people from the Indian diaspora at an event in Munich.

In his address, PM Modi underscored the country's achievements in a short span of time and said India is impatient to fulfill its dreams.

"India is now ready, ready, impatient. India is impatient, for progress, for development. India is impatient for its dreams, for the fulfillment of its dreams," the Prime Minister said.

"Today's India has come out of the mentality of 'it happens, it runs like this'. Today India takes a pledge to have to do, have to do, and have to do on time," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country's development agenda.

"We Indians are proud of our democracy. Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered," said PM Modi.

The next big thing on the agenda of PM Modi was the G7 summit. The Prime Minister held various bilateral meetings and participated in 15 engagements at the venue.

On Monday, PM Modi held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit. Among the other meetings, he had a chat with the French president Emmanuel Macron over a cup of tea.

On his return from Germany, the Prime Minister made a brief stop at Abu Dhabi to pay respects to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month.

In a special gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to the airport here to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

After arrival in Delhi by midnight, PM Modi still has a hectic schedule to follow on Wednesday.

