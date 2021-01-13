PM Modi Wishes 'Joy' And 'Good Health' On Lohri

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also extended Bhogi greetings to everyone. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Lohri and wished for joy and good health everywhere.

"Happy Lohri! We pray that there is joy and good health everywhere. May this special occasion further compassion and kindness all across," PM Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted Lohri wishes in Punjabi.

Lohri is widely celebrated in Punjab and Haryana to mark the harvesting of Rabi crops.

People traditionally celebrate by circling bonfires, throwing food items -- peanuts, puffed rice, popcorn, etc. -- into the fire, singing folk songs, dancing and feasting on the festive food.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also extended Bhogi greetings to everyone.

"I pray that this special day fills everyone's lives with happiness and good health," he said and also tweeted his wishes in Telugu.

Bhogi is the first day of the four-day Makar Sankranti festival.