PM Modi Votes In Ahmedabad, Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Voting Booth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning cast his vote at a school in Ahmedabad during the third phase voting for the Lok Sabha polls. The Nishan Higher Secondary School in the city's Ranip locality has been designated a polling booth.

The Prime Minister reached the polling station a little after 7:30 am. Union Minister Amit Shah welcomed him and the two leaders walked to the booth. A huge crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi cheered from the roadside and raised slogans for him.

On his way to the voting booth, he gave his autograph to a supporter on a portrait that he had drawn of the Prime Minister.

Outside the booth, the Prime Minister urged citizens of the country to cast their votes in large numbers since it holds a big significance in a democracy. "There is great importance of 'daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. Four rounds of voting are still ahead," said PM Modi.

He also had a message for mediapersons providing non-stop coverage to the elections: "take care of your health and drink a lot of water."

Mr Shah, who is contesting from Gandhinagar, will cast his vote later today.

Voting is underway in 93 constituencies across 10 states and a Union Territory today in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.