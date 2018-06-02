PM Modi Unveils Plaque At Singapore's Clifford Pier Paying Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Over 250 members of the Indian community, led by Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong joined the ceremony at the pier.

Over 250 members of the Indian community, led by Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong joined the ceremony at the pier, which is now a heritage landmark in the Fullerton Hotel Complex.



The Prime Minister who was in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour tweeted, "Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and I unveiled a plaque marking the site where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the Clifford Pier in Singapore".



"Bapu's message reverberates globally. His thoughts and ideals motivate us to work for the greater good of humanity," he said.



Beautiful renditions of 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye' and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', two bhajans liked by Mahatma Gandhi, were sung on the occasion.



After Mahatma Gandhi's death in 1948, his ashes were sent to various parts of India and the world, including Singapore, for immersion.



Earlier, PM Modi met Minister Goh, a veteran leader and an advocate of deeper India-Singapore engagement. "Had a productive meeting with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong," he tweeted afterwards.



"The unveiling of this plaque is in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi as a global figure and his relationship with the global Indian community. That is the significance of this event," said Ameerali Jumabhoy, a 93-year old Singaporean businessman, who leads Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Singapore every year as a leading member of the Global People of Indian Origin.



Following the unveiling of the plaque, Mahatma Gandhi's picture carved in gold leaf and framed in table-top was gifted to people who attended the ceremony.



Later, PM Modi visited the National Orchid Garden of Singapore where an orchid was named after him.



He then visited Singapore's oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman, Chulia mosque in Chinatown, and Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum.





