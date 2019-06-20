'Meditation Integral To Yoga': PM Tweets New Videos Day Before Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: PM Modi tweeted two videos this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted two new videos for yoga enthusiasts this morning that elaborate techniques in helping develop spiritual wellness. The latest videos featuring PM Modi's animated version have been shared a day before the International Yoga Day is celebrated across the nation.

One of the videos explains how meditation is an integral part of Yoga. "Meditation is the most important and integral part of Yoga," PM Modi tweeted with the video.

The step-by-step video on yoga meditation poses elaborates why meditation is important and how proper breathing techniques and yoga asanas help in improving concentration to meditate for longer duration.

In the other video, the benefits of Nadi Shodhana, or "alternate nostril breathing" have been explained. Also known as Anuloma-Viloma Pranayam, the exercise is beneficial for the heart patients. "Nadi Shodhana is extremely beneficial. Watch its techniques and benefits," PM Modi tweeted with video.

Both the yoga techniques help in improving overall quality of life.

The Yoga videos depicting PM Modi's animated version guiding viewers on various asanas debuted online last year. This year, PM started posting the videos on June 5 in the International Yoga Day build-up.

On Friday, International Yoga Day will be celebrated across the country as thousands participate in special events that will be organised across the country.

June 21 was designated World Yoga Day on PM Modi's suggestion in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014.