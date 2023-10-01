PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow

After visiting Rajasthan, PM Modi in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday and will lay the foundation stone for various development projects in both states, said an official release.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, to promote a gas-based economy, the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline will be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

"The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL," added the release.

Prime Minister will dedicate a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota - Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister will dedicate tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

"Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crores in Madhya Pradesh," the release said.

In yet another initiative to boost connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1880 crores.

Ensuring that everyone has a house of one's own has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister. In line with this vision, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY - Gramin will be initiated by the Prime Minister. He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crores.

One of the key focus areas of the government is to provide safe and adequate drinking water. Furthering this aim, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1530 crores in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages in the region.

In a step to boost the health infrastructure, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be developed at a cost of over Rs 150 crores.

Prime Minister will dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings on the campus. Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore.

He will also dedicate various projects inducing Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)