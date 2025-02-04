"Some Parties Are AAP-da For Youth": PM Modi's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined that his government has given true development to the poor, not empty slogans, adding that some parties promise many things during elections but this group is an 'AAP-da' on the future of the youth.

"For five decades we heard the slogan of Garibi Hatao and now we have pulled out 25 crore people out of poverty," said the Prime Minister replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

The discussion began on Monday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance or NDA members highlighted the achievements of the government, while opposition MPs sought to corner the government over a host of issues.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had spoken on Monday, slamming the government over its "failed" Make in India policy among other issues.

Here are the top quotes from PM's address:

* We have done so much for the poor people that the president spoke about it at length in his speech. Those who do photo ops in huts, they will find a discussion on poor people boring

* Some leaders are focusing on jacuzzies and stylish showers, but our focus is on getting a water connection in every home. Our govt gave tap water to 12 crore families

* They used to ridicule our sanitation programme

* We have removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries of government schemes

* Our model is 'bachat bhi, vikas bhi' - janta ka paisa, janta ke liye. We brought the scheme of direct benefit transfer. We deposited Rs 40 lakh crore directly into people's bank accounts

* There was fashion to call one PM as Mr Clean but he admitted that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise

* There's this WHO report which says due to 'nal se jal' the family who used to spend on several diseases, they have saved crores of money

* Didn't use government money for Sheeshmahal

* One PM used to repeat the word 21st century a lot. RK Laxman drew an interesting cartoon then. In that cartoon, there was a plane and a pilot and the plane was on a cart and workers were pushing that cart and 21st century was written on it

* For some people, AI is a fashionable term. For me, it has dual meanings - Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India. In this Budget, there is a provision for 50,000 new AI labs

* The country has seen in Haryana how we function. We promised jobs and as soon as our government was formed we gave jobs as promised

* In Maharashtra too we registered a historic win, which was possible due to people's blessings

* We are focusing on youth but some people are betraying them. This group, during elections promises many things but doesn't fulfil them. This group is an 'AAP-da' on the future of the youth

* Our government is proud of the middle class and will always support it

* We repealed Article 370 and now J&K is getting all its rights under the constitution

* Our Constitution doesn't teach us to discriminate. Those who roam around with a Constitution in their pockets never cared about Muslim women

* The NDA has always worked with a long-term vision in mind. For us, those who are marginalised matter. We formed a panel on tribals, we focused on TN's fishermen. It's our government that created a separate ministry for fisheries

* It has become fashionable for some to talk about jaati (caste). It is us who have given OBC community a constitutional right

* We created a skill ministry to help the downtrodden. Democracy's dharma is that even common people should get the benefit of power. We created a separate cooperative ministry. This is called vision