PM Modi To Participate As Co-Chair At AI Summit In France

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation as a co-chair at the upcoming AI Summit in France, following an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron.

During a weekly press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "France is hosting the AI summit and French President Emmanuel Macron has invited PM Modi to co-chair the summit. We have accepted the invitation. You will be informed about any further updates regarding that tour in the coming days."

Notably, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit will be held in France from February 10 to 11. On February 10, various stakeholders, including heads of state and government representatives, will participate in multiple sessions. Macron will host a formal dinner for heads of state and other VIPs that evening while on February 11, the summit will feature a dedicated leaders' session exclusively for heads of state.

Earlier while addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors in Paris on January 11, President Macron had said PM Modi will visit the country. "France will be hosting the AI Summit on February 10-11. A summit for action, as we call it. This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI."

The French President emphasised the importance of AI as a global conversation, stating that it will include countries such as the US, China, and India, as well as, the countries from the Gulf, which have significant roles in developing and regulating AI technologies.

"The US, China, and major emerging countries such as India have a key role to play, as well as the Gulf," Macron said.

The French Presidency further highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to disinformation and the misuse of AI, which are central topics for the summit's discussions.

