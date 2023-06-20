PM Modi To Meet Two Dozen Thought Leaders On US Trip. They Include...

PM Modi is on a four-day visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to New York, for his first state visit to the United States. The visit is of immense importance for both the countries and the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a number of high-profile meetings during his four-day visit. An unprecedented deal on jet engine technology transfer is also expected during the visit. PM Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress. The schedule also includes a state dinner at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

Among the prominent people that PM Modi will be meeting is Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. He will also hold meeting with following people:

Neil deGrasse Tyson: He is an astrophysicist, author and science communicator. Mr Tyson popularised science with his books and frequent appearances on radio and television.

Paul Michael Romer: He is the former chief economist of World Bank. Mr Romer was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to the understanding of long-term economic growth and its relation to technological innovation.

Nicholas Nassim Taleb: The Lebanese-American mathematician has spent more than 20 years as a derivatives trader. According to New York University, he he held senior positions with major financial institutions: Credit Suisse First Boston, UBS, BNP-Paribas, Indosuez (now Calyon), Bankers Trust (now Deutsche Bank) before becoming a researchers.

Ray Dalio: According to Forbes, Ray Dalio is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $124 billion. He has a net worth of $19.1 billion.

Falu Shah: The Indian-origin singer and composer is internationally recognised known for blending ancient classical Indian melodies with contemporary western sounds. In 2022, she won the Grammy Award for Best Children's Album for her album 'A Colorful World'.

Jeff Smith: He is an author, an expert on South Asia and Director of The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Centre. Mr Smith has contributed to multiple books on Asian security issues.

Michael Froman: He is an American lawyer who served as the US Trade Representative from 2013 to 2017. He is the vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth, for Mastercard.

Daniel Russel: The former diplomat is an expert in international security. He serves as the vice president for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI).

Elbridge A Colby: He served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Strategy and Force Development with US Department of Defence. Mr Colby is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.

Dr Peter Agre: The American physician and molecular biologist is a Nobel laureate. He is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins University. Dr Agre's research has focused on molecular aspects of human diseases, including hemolytic anemias, blood group antigens and malaria. He received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovery of the aquaporin water channels.

Dr Stephen Klasko: He is an expert in healthcare reform who has published several books on medical issues. He is known as a national advocate for transformation in health care.

Chandrika Tandon: The Indian-American is a Grammy-nominated artist and globally recognised business leader. According to her website, Ms Tandon chairs the Board of NYU Tandon School of Engineering.