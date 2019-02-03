PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Projects In Jammu And Kashmir Today

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on Sunday to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects there.

He will also inspect Dal Lake in Srinagar.

PM Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which "would transform the healthcare facilities, health education and training in the region".

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu.

He will also launch University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region, established under University of Ladakh Act 2018.

It will be a cluster university comprising of degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices at Leh and Kargil.

He will also digitally launch various projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).