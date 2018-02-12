PM Modi To Launch New Doordarshan Channel For The North East In Arunachal Pradesh DD Arun Prabha will showcase programmes on the diverse culture of the north eastern states. This will be Doordarshan's second channel for the north-eastern region.

PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on February 15 Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch DD Arun Prabha, a new 24x7 satellite television channel of Doordarshan for the north-eastern region during his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on February 15, officials said.



DD Arun Prabha will showcase programmes on the diverse culture of the north eastern states. This will be Doordarshan's second channel for the north-eastern region.



The state-owned broadcaster already runs DD North-East, which telecasts entertainment and information-based programmes in Assamese, Bengali, English and other languages of the region.



The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the state Civil Secretariat complex in Itanagar, officials at the Chief Minister Office said.



Besides laying the foundation stone of the Film and Television Institute in the state capital, PM Modi will also address a public rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, sources said.



PM Modi had last visited the state in February, 2015 and attended the Statehood Day function.



