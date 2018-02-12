PM Modi To Launch New Doordarshan Channel For The North East In Arunachal Pradesh

DD Arun Prabha will showcase programmes on the diverse culture of the north eastern states. This will be Doordarshan's second channel for the north-eastern region.
The state-owned broadcaster already runs DD North-East, which telecasts entertainment and information-based programmes in Assamese, Bengali, English and other languages of the region.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the state Civil Secretariat complex in Itanagar, officials at the Chief Minister Office said.
PM Modi had last visited the state in February, 2015 and attended the Statehood Day function.