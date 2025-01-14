PM Modi Inaugurates 'Mission Mausam' On IMD's 150th Foundation Day. What Is It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 'Mission Mausam', a landmark initiative aimed at transforming India into a weather-ready and climate-smart nation.

The launch coincides with the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"We have launched 'Mission Mausam' to make India weather-ready and climate-smart," he said at the event.

What is Mission Mausam?

Mission Mausam is India's next big step towards transforming weather forecasting and management. Using advanced tools, expanded networks, and the latest technology, it aims to tackle the growing impact of climate change on weather patterns. The mission focuses on improving short and medium-range forecasts and boosting preparedness for extreme weather events.

Objectives

Improved Forecasting: Enhance forecast accuracy by 5-10 per cent and extend predictions to panchayat levels with a 10-15 day lead time.

Advanced Technology: Utilise AI, machine learning, and high-performance supercomputers to better model weather systems.

Better Air Quality Predictions: Improve air quality forecasts in metro cities by up to 10 per cent.

Nowcasting Improvements: Reduce nowcast frequency from three hours to one hour for real-time weather updates.

Core Initiatives

Observation Network Expansion: By 2026, the mission will deploy:

70 Doppler radars (compared to the current 39).

10 wind profilers and 10 radiometers.

Additional satellites and aircraft in later phases.

Cloud Chamber: A facility at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, will study cloud dynamics, including cloud seeding experiments, to manage rain and prevent droughts or floods.

Enhanced Model Resolution: Increase model resolution from 12 km to 6 km for greater precision.

Weather Management Potential

The mission explores weather modification techniques such as cloud seeding, already used in countries like the US, China, and UAE. By dispersing materials such as silver iodide into clouds, rainfall can be induced or suppressed. For example:

Preventing Floods: Modify rainfall patterns during prolonged rain in flood-prone areas.

Enhancing Rainfall: Address droughts by stimulating precipitation.

Mission Mausam will unfold in two phases over five years:

Phase 1 (2025- March 2026): Focus on expanding observation capabilities and conducting simulation experiments.

Phase 2 (2026 onwards): Introduce satellites and aircraft to enhance observational precision.

Why Mission Mausam Is Necessary

India faces growing challenges from extreme weather events like cloudbursts, lightning, and heavy rainfall, often causing both droughts and floods at the same time. Current weather models, with a 12 km resolution, struggle to track small-scale events. Limited data and changing climate conditions call for new solutions to improve weather prediction and management.