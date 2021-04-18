PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On Covid Situation In UP's Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting at 11 am to discuss the Covid situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. In a brief post on Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office said that the meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi.

The holy city has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases like other major urban centres of Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, Varanasi accounted for 1,664 of the 27,357 infections reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid a rise in the number of Covid cases, the Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory to present a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to three prominent temples in the city.

"Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than three days to enter Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, and Annapurna Temple. We''ll implement it for hotels also," Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.