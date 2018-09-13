PM Modi To Celebrate Birthday In His Constituency Varanasi: UP Official

PM Modi had launched 12 projects worth Rs 487 crore during his last visit to Varanasi on July 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday at Varanasi - his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh - on Monday, a district official said today.

A tentative schedule sent by district authorities to the Prime Minister's Office reveals PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and watch 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a film based on his life, along with a few school students on the occasion.

Incidentally, the 32-minute film has become the subject of much controversy, with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam calling PM Modi "illiterate" and criticising the Maharashtra government's decision to screen it at schools across the state.

The Prime Minister is also likely to launch several developmental projects - including the expansion of the Babatpur-Shivpur road, Ring Road phase I and a few projects at the Banaras Hindu University - during his visit to Varanasi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath dropped by the temple town on Wednesday to review security arrangements for PM Modi's visit.

The Prime Minister had visited his 98-year-old mother, Hiraba, on the outskirts of Gujarat's Gandhinagar on his last birthday, before going on to dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation. The Bharatiya Janata Party marked the day by observing 'Seva Diwas' across the country, with party leaders participating in medical camps, blood donation events and cleanliness drives.

PM Modi had launched 12 projects worth Rs 487 crore during his last visit to Varanasi on July 14.

The Prime Minister was born on September 17, 1950.

(With agency inputs)