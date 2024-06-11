PM Modi To Address Farmers In Varanasi On June 18

PM Modi will visit Varanasi on June 18 where he will address a farmers' conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on June 18 where he will address a farmers' conference.

BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that this will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Varanasi after the formation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre.

Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navratan Rathi said that the Kashi region BJP is working to select a venue for the farmers' conference which may be held in Rohania or Sevapuri Assembly constituency.

Varanasi BJP office-bearers' meeting was held at the party office in Gulab Bagh to discuss the plan for the preparations regarding the visit of the Prime Minister.

Mr Patel added that after addressing the Kisan Sammelan, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and attend Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

