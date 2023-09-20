PM Modi Thanks 'MPs Across Party Lines' Who Voted For Women's Quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he was delighted about the passage of the women's quota bill through the Lok Sabha and thanked the MPS across party lines who helped make it happen. The bill got the support of 454 MPs and only two MPs voted against it.

"Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," he added.