PM Modi Takes Charge Of BJP's Bengal Poll Preparedness, Meeting MPs: Sources

After the BJP's recent drubbing in Delhi polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be taking no chances as far as the party's West Bengal campaign is concerned. Amid the parliament session, the PM is meeting BJP MPs from the state to review preparedness for next year's West Bengal election.

PM Modi is meeting these MPs for 15-20 minutes daily at his office in parliament, and takes their feedback on the political situation in West Bengal, which is ruled by his fierce critic Mamata Banerjee, sources say.

PM Modi is reportedly discussing with the leaders if the centre's schemes are reaching the intended people. He is also taking stock of the state government's performance.

The BJP has made deep inroads into Bengal, whose politics had been dominated by the Left for decades, and now the Trinamool. Riding on an aggressive campaign by the then BJP chief Amit Shah in last year's national election, the BJP made a big dent in Ms Banerjee's tally, winning an unprecedented 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The party now aims to comprehensively defeat Ms Banerjee in the state's assembly election, likely to take place in 2021.

Union Minister Amit Shah earlier this week kicked off the BJP's campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in Kolkata and addressed a rally.

"I thank Bengal for 18 seats in 2019 (Lok Sabha elections). Mamata used to say we will lose our deposits. The BJP got two-crore plus votes in Bengal. Mamata-ji, just wait, in 2021 (assembly) election, we will win Bengal with clear majority," he said.

Referring to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr Shah had accused Ms Banerjee of "triggering riots" and "burning trains".

Ms Banerjee and the centre had earlier come face-to-face over the law. Ms Banerjee had said she would not implement the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

In response, PM Modi had advised Ms Banerjee to "talk to those who know law".