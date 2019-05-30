Amarinder Singh To Skip PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be held today evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

All India | | Updated: May 30, 2019 14:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amarinder Singh To Skip PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

PM MOdi Oath Ceremony: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will skip the event.


New Delhi: 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, the Chief Minister's media advisor Raveen Thukral said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be held today evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opted out of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony will be attended by several world leaders. Head of states of BIMSETC countries have been invited to the oath cermony of PM Modi. All Chief Ministers and Governors of the states have been invited for PM Modi swearing-in ceremony.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM NARENDRA MODI SWEARING IN CEREMONYModi oath ceremonymodi swearing in ceremony

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM Modi OathShiv SenaMumbaiH-1B VisaNarendra ModiRober VadraLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableVenue ReviewEng Vs SACricket World Cup 2019Mi 9IRCTCWhatsAppWorld Cup Live

................................ Advertisement ................................