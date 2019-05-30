Amarinder Singh To Skip PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

PM MOdi Oath Ceremony: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will skip the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, the Chief Minister's media advisor Raveen Thukral said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be held today evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opted out of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony will be attended by several world leaders. Head of states of BIMSETC countries have been invited to the oath cermony of PM Modi. All Chief Ministers and Governors of the states have been invited for PM Modi swearing-in ceremony.