'PM Modi My Mentor, My Guru': Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay To NDTV

"I enjoy a very close relationship with Prime Minister Modi," Tshering Tobgay said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in Delhi to attend the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic third term, told NDTV today of the close ties they share. PM Modi's first international tour after he took charge in 2014 was to Bhutan. So was his last trip at the end of 10 years -- to Bhutan to receive its highest civilian award, he said.

"I enjoy a very close relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I'm blessed," Mr Tobgay told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Obviously I see him as a mentor, and I'm very fortunate to receive his mentorship. I see him as a guru, because he is very clear in his vision, and he is very clear that his vision will be implemented," he said.

"Most importantly, I see him as my elder brother. In fact, I call him Brother," he added.

PM Modi, he said, has taken the traditionally close India-Bhutan ties to the next level with a range of partnerships.

One of the key plans is an economic stimulus to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. This, he said, would help boost the economy of the Himalayan nation, which has not quite recovered after the Covid pandemic. The second is the 13th Five-Year Plan which begins in July. For this, PM Modi has announced an assistance package of 8,500 crore, which would be used for infrastructure, roads, bridges, education Information technology among other things.

"Beyond that, we have a lot of partnerships coming up in Hyderabad development. And one of the biggest announcements by Prime Minister Modi was his unreserved and complete support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City," he added. PM Modi has offered full support in terms of investment for the city which is coming up on the India-Bhutan border near Assam.

Mr Tobgay was one of the several heads of the neighbouring countries present at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday when PM Modi took oath along with 71 ministers.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Seychelles' Vice President Ahmed Afif were the others who attended the ceremony.