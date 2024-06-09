JP Nadda, Amit Shah: A Look At BJP Chiefs Sworn In As Union Ministers In Modi 3.0

The prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party who once held the post of BJP chief took oath as Union Ministers during the oath ceremony of PM Modi during his third consecutive term.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda took oath as Union Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Under their leadership, the BJP took long strides by expanding its base nationwide.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

Rajnath Singh has been a minister in PM Modi's cabinet since 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the first time.

He was the eighth President of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2014.

Mr Singh was again elected president of the BJP in early 2013, succeeding Nitin Gadkari, who had replaced him in 2009.

In 2014, Rajnath became Union Minister of Home Affairs in the Narendra Modi government and in 2019 was made Union Defence Minister of the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari took oath as Union Cabinet Minister today who was also BJP chief in 2009.

Mr Gadkari was appointed the president of the BJP in December 2009. This was considered a tough phase for the BJP as the party had lost two successive Lok Sabha elections and needed a quick revival.

Mr Gadkari resigned as party president in January 2013 and became the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Minister of Shipping in May 2014.

After Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted confidant Amit Shah was inducted into the Union Cabinet.

The 59-year-old BJP leader and the party's key strategist served as the Union Home Minister in the previous Modi government.

Mr Shah was appointed as BJP's national president on 9 July 2014 and held the post till the year 2020. Mr Shah became the Home Minister in the Modi government which was re-elected in 2019.

Mr Shah's tenure as the BJP president from 2014 to 2019 witnessed significant electoral victories and organisational growth across various states, expanding the party's presence nationwide.

BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda took oath as a Union Cabinet minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet of third term.

Mr Nadda, who has been serving as the BJP President since 2019 has entered the BJP cabinet. Earlier, he was Union Health Minister in BJP government from 2014-19.

The party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several assembly polls under his leadership. He is currently Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the third consecutive term today along with over 70 ministers of the new NDA government.

He is the second Prime Minister after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third term in a row.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to PM Modi. Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah took oath after him. Nitin Gadkari was the fourth leader to be administered the oath of office by the President.

JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, and Manohar Lal Khattar followed in taking oath.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

