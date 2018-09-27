PM Modi Speaks With Abhilash Tomy, Praises Rescue Team

PM Modi shared images of his meeting with Abhilash Tomy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Naval office Abhilash Tomy who was rescued from high seas following an accident during a solo circumnavigation sailing tour.

The 39-year-old naval officer was left adrift 3,500 kilometres from western Australia with a serious back injury when he was rescued through an internationally coordinated effort on Monday.

A solo competitor in the Golden Globe round-the-world race, he was badly injured during a storm that damaged his vessel in the Indian Ocean on Friday.

"Spoke to @abhilashtomy and enquired about his well-being. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said he has fond memories of his meeting with Abhilash Tomy when he came with the team of INSV Tarini.

PM Modi also posted a couple of photographs with the naval officer.