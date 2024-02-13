PM Modi Speaks In 4 South Indian Languages At Outreach Event In Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam - the languages spoken in four southern states of India, which sends maximum people to the United Arab Emirates - at his outreach event 'Ahlan Modi' (Hello, Modi) in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi said people from various regions of the UAE and different states of India have gathered at the venue and "everyone's hearts are connected".

"Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship," PM Modi said at the packed Zayed Sports Stadium.

"I bring with me a message from 140 crore Indians, and it's simple yet profound - Bharat is proud of you," PM Modi told the Indian community, adding "your enthusiasm paints a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 per cent of the country's population.