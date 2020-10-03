PM Modi Speaks After Inaugurating Strategic Atal Tunnel At Himachal: Highlights

The 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, is the longest highway tunnel in the world (above 10,000 feet).

The tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, the PMO said, noting that the valley was earlier cut off for about six months every year due to heavy snowfall.

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS of PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Atal Tunnel: