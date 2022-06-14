'India Is Eternal As It Is Land Of Saints': PM Modi

PM Modi called for carrying forward the cultural heritage of India.

Highlighting the country's cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is eternal as it is the land of saints.

Prime Minister on Tuesday inaugurated Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune.

"We are proud to be one of the oldest living civilizations in the world. If the credit for this goes to anyone, it is to the saint tradition and the sages of India. India is eternal because it is the land of saints. In every era, some great soul has been descending to give direction to our country and society. Today the nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas," PM Modi said during his address on the occasion.

He said Dehu's Shila Mandir is not only a centre of power of devotion but also paves the way for the cultural future of India.

PM Modi further said, "Saints like Tukaram played a very important role in the life of a national hero like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When Veer Savarkar ji was punished in the freedom struggle, he used to sing the abhang of Tukaram ji while playing handcuffs like chipli in jail."

He called for carrying forward the cultural heritage of India.

"To strengthen our national unity, today it is our responsibility to keep our ancient identity and traditions alive. Therefore, today when modern technology and infrastructure are becoming synonymous with India's development, we are making sure that both development and heritage move forward together," added the Prime Minister.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.

