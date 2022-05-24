'Main Patthar Par Lakeer Karta Hoon': PM On How He Faces Challenges

PM Modi thanked the Indian community in Japan for their warm reception.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Indian community members on Monday that the goals set up by his government are ambitious and challenging but the teachings and values he has received have helped him develop a habit to face challenges with great courage.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, PM Modi said India is on its way to preparing a roadmap to achieve the ambitious goals as the country enters into the Amrit Kaal.

"Mujhe makkhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon (I do not enjoy drawing a line on butter, I enjoy drawing a line on stone)," he told the cheering crowd.

PM Modi said the goals set up by his government are very ambitious and challenging but the teachings and values he has received have helped him develop a habit to face challenges with great courage.

He also highlighted the various socio-economic developments and reform initiatives in India in recent years, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, governance, green growth, digital revolution.

PM Modi thanked the Indian community in Japan for their warm reception.

Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)