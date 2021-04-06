PM Says 'False Narratives' Aimed At Creating Political Instability In Address To BJP Workers

PM Modi addressed the BJP workers on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP workers on the party's foundation day, hit out at "false narratives" against his government, calling them part of a "conspiracy" to create political instability. He also took issue with the BJP being described as an "election-winning machine".

"It is unfortunate that some people call the BJP a poll-winning machine. They don't understand the maturity of Indian democracy," PM Modi said, addressing his party on the biggest day of voting in the ongoing state election.

The BJP, he said, not only represented national interests but was also a party of regional aspirations.

"A BJP government for India means a government which puts the nation first. A BJP government means a government for all Indians. A BJP government means a government with a clean intent, a government which pushes for better policy and significant reforms," he said.

The BJP marked its 41st Foundation Day on a day voting took place in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

PM Modi said "blatant lies" like farmers' land will be seized, citizenship of people would be revoked, reservation would be scrapped or the constitution would be changed were spread by "certain individuals and organisations".

These false narratives had been circulated over his government's measures like farm laws, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and labour laws, he said.

"Deliberate politics is behind it. It is a very big conspiracy and its aims is to trigger political instability in the country by creating misconceptions and stoking imaginary fears," he said, calling it a "serious challenge" and urging party members to spread awareness among people.

"People from all over India are connecting with the BJP and its vision. A vision of national interest. Today, be it the middle-class or the poor, the farmer or the labourer, people from cities, towns, or villages... everyone is connecting with the BJP," the PM said.

He said the BJP had always worked on the mantra that the "party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party".

He praised stalwarts like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and their role in shaping and expanding the party.