'Justice To All, Appeasement To None Is Our Mantra': PM Modi's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister asked MPs of the ruling NDA to follow the rules of Parliament and ensure that their behaviour on the House floor is exemplary.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a massive uproar in the House over Rahul Gandhi's remarks. The BJP accused the Leader of Opposition of "insulting" the Hindu community. His remarks were expunged today.

Here are the top quotes from PM's speech:

* Justice to all, appeasement to none is our mantra

* Some are hurt that they lost a 3rd time

* A country becomes developed when aspirations and resolutions of its people are realised

* Our only mission is 'Nation First'; Our only mission is 'Bharat First'

* Will work 24X7 for 2047 Viksit Bharat Plan

* The country is seeing our governance... ours is a model of 'Santushtikaran', and not 'Tushtikaran'

* When we talk about 'Santushtikaran', it means saturation of every scheme, it means reaching the last person

* Congress for the 3rd time in a row could not cross 100 seats

* They (Congress) are trying to build a narrative they they beat us (at the hustings)

* Congress got 99/543, not 99/100

* It's the third biggest failure in elections in the history of Congress

* It's serious matter that conspiracy being hatched to level false allegations against Hindus