"PM Modi Really Cares About India": Top Quotes Of Elon Musk After Meeting PM Modi

"I am tentatively planning to visit India again, next year," Elon Musk said after meeting PM Modi.

PM Modi met Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in California

New York: Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday. The PM is in the US on a three-day state visit where he is also meeting nearly two dozen "thought leaders".

Here are the top quotes of Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi:

  1. I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world.

  2. PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investment in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing.

  3. It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while.

  4. He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive to the companies. And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage. 

  5. I am a fan of Modi.

  6. India is great for solar energy investment... We are also hoping to bringing Starlink internet to India.

  7. I am tentatively planning to visit India again, next year.



