"PM Modi Really Cares About India": Top Quotes Of Elon Musk After Meeting PM Modi

I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world.

PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investment in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing.

It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while.

He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive to the companies. And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage.

I am a fan of Modi.

India is great for solar energy investment... We are also hoping to bringing Starlink internet to India.