PM Modi Posts New Animated Yoga Video, Explains Benefits Of Shalabhasana

Shalabhasana, or the Locust pose, helps strengthens back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted a new animated video of his animated version doing a yoga asana that helps strengthens back.

In the video on Shalabhasana, or the Locust pose, PM Modi's animated version is seen performing the asana as the benefits of the pose are explained. "Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial," he tweeted along with the video.

Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial. #YogaDay2019pic.twitter.com/etloBuR7KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

International Yoga will be celebrated on June 21 and PM Modi has been tweeting a yoga asana video everyday to inspire people across the country.

So far, more than 10 yoga asanas have been demonstrated in this series of animated videos this year after the first video was posted on June 5. The animated yoga videos featuring PM Modi debuted online last year.

PM Modi is a yoga enthusiast himself and June 21 was designated World Yoga Day on his suggestion in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, months after he was first elected to office. Since then, the government marks the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country.

Yoga, which is believed to have originated in India over 5,000 years ago, not just helps in building flexibility and strength but it is also a spiritual exercise.