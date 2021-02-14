"No Indian Can Forget This Day": PM Pays Homage To Pulwama Soldiers

No Indian can forget the 2019 terror attacks in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he remembered the 40 soldiers who died in the suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir exactly two years ago. The bravery shown by the soldiers will continue to inspire generations, he said.

"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago Pulwama happened. We pay homage to all martyrs we lost. We are proud of security forces and their bravery will inspire generations," PM Modi said during a visit in Tamil Nadu's state capital Chennai, where he handed over the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (Mark 1A) tanks to Army Chief General MM Naravane.

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a car filled with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, near Pulwama.

Over 40 of some 2,500 CRPF personnel travelling in the convoy of 78 buses were killed in the deadliest terror attack targeting troops.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple strikes at a Jaish terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

PM Modi, who arrived in Chennai this morning, will launch various government programmes in Tamil Nadu, where assembly election will be held this year.

Shortly after his arrival in the southern state, PM Modi launched a 9-km-long stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail, along with two other railway projects and laid the foundation stone of a new Discovery Campus of IIT, Madras that is expected to cost ₹ 1,000 crore. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the renovation and modernisation of the grand Anaicut Canal.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls later this year and on January 30, BJP chief JP Nadda had announced that the party will fight the state election in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. In the 2019 general election the BJP-AIADMK alliance had managed to win just one seat.