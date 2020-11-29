'New Laws Gave Farmers More Opportunities': PM Modi Amid Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of the advantages of the Centre's new farm laws as thousands of farmers, protesting against the laws, camped in and around Delhi.

"The new farm laws have opened the doors of opportunity for the Indian farmers," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat.

"The demands that farmers made over the years, which every government had only promised to meet so far, have finally been met," PM Modi said.

"The Indian government has given shape to the laws after much deliberation. Most of the constraints of the farmers have been ended, they have been given new rights and new opportunities," he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the protesters that the government was ready to deliberate on "every problem and demand" of the farmers.

The Centre, he said, will hold talks with the farmers' unions on December 3 and if they want to hold discussions before that, they will have to shift their protest at a government-designated venue.