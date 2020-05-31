'Large Parts Of Economy Open, Time To Be More Careful': PM On Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to exercise more caution as the economy opens up. In his monthly address "Mann ki Baat" today. The Prime Minister said, "A large part of economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful".

Yesterday - a day before the current phase of lockdown was scheduled to end -- the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till June 30 with a phased plan for unlocking the country.

While markets have opened and transport -- rail, road ad air -- have restarted, from June 8, malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship can open, except in areas with the most number of coronavirus cases.

All activities banned earlier will open up in phases, the home ministry said in the new guidelines.