PM On Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: India Will Pay Fitting Tribute

PM Modi chaired meeting to plan 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

400th Birth Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to discuss the activities, which will be organised to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. There will be year-long events to mark the event. PM Modi said these activities should be such that not only the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur but also of the traditions of all the Sikh Gurus are spread all the world over.

Praising the social service done by the Sikh community and gurudwaras all over the world, PM Modi said research and documentation of the Sikh traditions should be done. The traditions are a complete life philosophy in itself, the Prime Minister said, adding that it is his government's good fortune to be able celebrate the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.

India will pay a fitting tribute to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 400th Parkash Purab. https://t.co/vIDO7t8z4P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

"In the last four centuries, there has been no period in India that we can imagine without the inspiration of Guru Teg Bahadur ji. As the ninth Guru, we all get inspiration from him," he said. "From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and then Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tradition of the Sikh Gurus is a complete life philosophy in itself," PM Modi added. He shared some of the gurus' teachings as well.

PM Modi underscored the importance of taking the teachings of the Sikh Gurus to the younger generation and also said that the digital means make it is easier to reach out to them.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among those who attended the meeting.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)