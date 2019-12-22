'They're Angry I Won Twice': PM Takes On Citizenship Law Opponents - Top Quotes

PM Modi launches BJP's Delhi election campaign at Ramlila Maidan.

In Delhi itself, in past days, the market in which fire spread, so many people lost their lives, they went inside the fire and tried to pull out as many people as they could and didn't ask religion. Should the police be respected or not 35,000 policemen died for the nation in last several years Raise slogans with me "Shaheedon amar raho" (Martyred policemen should be honoured). Hate Modi, but don't hate India: PM Modi at Mega Rally in Delhi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, silent so far on the countrywide protests over the new citizenship law, today indicated that he respected the country's "diversity". Without making any explicit remark, he sparked off his mega rally at Ram Lila Maidan -- meant to launch the party's election campaign -- with a fresh slogan. "Now I will say 'Unity in diversity', you respond 'India's specialty'," he told the crowd. The slogan, chanted thrice before the Prime Minister turned his attention to the local issues in Delhi, was seen as his signal to the matter that had witnessed unprecedented protests. "Stand up and respect parliament," PM Modi later said.