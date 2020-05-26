PM Meets NSA, Chief Of Defence Staff Over India-China Face-Off In Ladakh

The face-off between China and India started after China reportedly expressed its displeasure about the construction of a road and bridge in the Galwan area by India. "The road was constructed to help local population," a senior officer told NDTV.

On May 9, at least 15 to 20 members of an Indian patrol team were involved in hand-to-hand fighting at the high altitude picket.

The Chinese transgression was well inside the Indian territory and the home ministry was informed that they were patrolling the Pangong lake on motor boats.

In a statement later, the army said, "Aggressive behaviour by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. The two sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level".

"Temporary and short duration face-offs between border guarding troops do occur as boundaries are not resolved. Incident of face off as referred to in the article did take place. Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols," the statement read.

China also pitched tents near river Galwan. Earlier, the army said Chinese helicopters were seen operating in the disputed region in Ladakh.

In an interview to NDTV, the Chief Of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, "(Chinese) helicopter activity has seen a spurt" in Ladakh.

The army had thereafter strengthened security in the area, stationing troops in the Galwan region - a flashpoint during the 1962 war. Additional troops have also been sent to the northern bank of Pangong Tso and Demchok.

Yesterday, a notice in Mandarin was put up on the website of the Chinese embassy, asking those wanting to return home to book tickets in special flights at their own expense.