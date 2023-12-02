'He Is An Important Voice': PM Modi Meets King Charles At Dubai Summit

PM Modi landed in Delhi on Friday wrapping up his day-long visit to UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with King Charles III yesterday during a landmark visit to Dubai for the United Nations' Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) climate summit. PM Modi met several world leaders during his one-day visit to the conference including Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a social media post yesterday, PM Modi wrote about his interaction with King Charles III on the sidelines of the summit. The PM mentioned the British monarch's passion towards environmental conservation and called him an "important voice in the fight against climate change".

"Earlier today in Dubai, I had the opportunity to interact with King Charles, who has always been passionate towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. He is an important voice in the fight against climate change," PM Modi wrote on X.



Earlier today in Dubai, I had the opportunity to interact with King Charles, who has always been passionate towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. He is an important voice in the fight against climate change. @RoyalFamilypic.twitter.com/vRktqe0H3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

This was PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021. PM Modi was welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his arrival at Dubai airport on Thursday night.

PM Modi landed in Delhi on Friday wrapping up his day-long visit to UAE.