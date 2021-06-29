PM Modi Meets Home Minister, Defence Minister And NSA Ajit Doval Headline

The meeting began at 4 pm today (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today - two days after drones were used for a terror attack on a Jammu airbase. The meeting had started at 4 pm.

Yesterday, the army said a major threat was averted when the troops spotted two drones near a military station in Jammu. They flew away after the troops opened fire at them.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh has said that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba is likely involved in the attack on the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday.

The same group may also be behind the drones spotted near a military facility on Monday.