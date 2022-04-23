"Desperate Attempts By Terrorists To Disturb PM's Jammu Rally": J&K Police

PM Modi will address a major rally at the Palli village in Jammu.

Desperate attempts are being made by terrorists to disrupt the Prime Minister's rally in Jammu tomorrow, Jammu and Kashmir police said today. They say they have arrested two facilitators of suicide attacks who were killed yesterday during an encounter in Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu tomorrow. He will address a major rally at the Palli village on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. This is the PM's first political visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Union government stripped J&K of its statehood and special status.

"Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore," PM Modi's personal account tweeted today.

Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2022

Subsequent tweets announced that the works being inaugurated include the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel which is a landmark infra project aimed at ensuring all-weather connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions. Jan Aushadi Kendras spread across J&K will also be inaugurated, and a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli will be inaugurated. SVAMITVA cards will also be handed to various beneficiaries.

Police say a truck driver who had transported terrorists and another person who had to shelter them have been arrested today.

"There are desperate, very desperate attempts to disrupt Prime Minister's rally," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police.

He said the terrorists' plan was to attack a security forces camp in Jammu but it was foiled after yesterday's encounter.

Officials said the two suicide attackers had recently infiltrated from Pakistan via the Samba border from where they were transported by the trucker and dropped at Sunjwan, near a major army installation in Jammu.

"They were supposed to be sheltered at the house of Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh, near a security forces camp and eventually carry out the attack," said Mr Singh.

"Both the terrorists were killed before they could reach his home," he added.

One CISF officer was killed and four other security personnel were injured in the terrorist attack on Friday morning. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed. Police said both the killed terrorists were fidayeen attackers (suicide attackers) of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.

The attack is also being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Today, NIA chief Kuldeep Singh visited the encounter site at Sunjwan in Jammu.