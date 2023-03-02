PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Hold Talks On Bilateral Ties

PM Modi greeted Meloni before commencing the bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi on Thursday and exchanged views on taking the multi-faceted bilateral ties forward.

Meloni was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as she arrived here on a state visit.

Later, PM Modi greeted Meloni before commencing the bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House.

"An expansive agenda covering political, trade & economic, defence, science & technology, energy, health, consular and cultural spheres awaits," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr Bagchi said talks between PM Modi and his Italian counterpart were underway.

"Leaders will exchange views on taking the multifaceted bilateral ties forward with mutual commitment to foster growth, widen collaboration in various fields and deepen convergences on regional & global issues," Mr Bagchi said.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The multi-faceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues, the External Affairs Ministry has said.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)