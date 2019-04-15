PM Modi Most-Liked Leader On Facebook, Donald Trump Distant No. 2: Report

While Donald Trump leads on Twitter, Narendra Modi is the clear winner on Facebook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of most-liked world leaders on Facebook this year, bagging over 43.5 million likes and proving once again that he remains the undisputed champion on the social media platform. Statistics released by leading global communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) showed his closest competitor, United States President Donald Trump, at a distant second with just over 23.8 million likes.

But that's not all. PM Modi's official page on the social media website -- PMOIndia -- scored over 13.7 million likes on Facebook to emerge fourth on the BCW list. Taking up the third position was Queen Rania of Jordan with 16.9 million likes while Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took up the eighth position with 8.99 million.

PM Modi came third on another list of "Most Interactive World Leaders on Facebook" with 47 million interactions, as Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro emerged on top with over 145 million. In fact, Mr Bolsonaro registered almost twice as many interactions as compared to Mr Trump, who came second on the list with over 84 million.

The US President has a headstart on PM Modi on Twitter, with 59.7 million followers to the latter's 46.8 million. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has 9.2 million followers.

PM Modi, one of the most web-aware politicians in the country, has been making effective use of social media for campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He added the prefix "chowkidar" to his name as part of his "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign last month, inspiring many of his supporters to follow suit.

The Prime Minister calls himself a chowkidar -- or watchman -- who stands firm on protecting the country's wealth and borders.

