'Were Called 'Gujarat Ke Gadhe'': PM Predicts Doom Again For UP Rivals

PM Modi said the BJP was certain of winning Uttar Pradesh again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exuded confidence about victory in Uttar Pradesh - a state Amit Shah said will decide the fate of the country - and mocked the opposition alliance as "game of two boys". Brushing off speculation about anti-incumbency, he said there was pro-incumbency in all five states going to polls and the theory that a party cannot repeat victory in consecutive polls in Uttar Pradesh, has been rejected.

"We saw the game of "two boys" earlier too... They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe' (Two donkeys from Gujarat). Uttar Pradesh taught them a lesson," PM Modi said in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, referring to the alliance between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in 2017.

The two leaders had projected themselves "UP ke ladke (boys from UP). But the alliance got steamrolled by the BJP, which had sought votes projecting the Prime Minister as the face of the party.

"Another time there were "two boys" and a "bua-ji" with them. Still, it didn't work out for them," the Prime Minister said, in further reference to the opposition dynamics in Uttar Pradesh.

He also repeated the "fake socialism" and "dynastic" jibes at Akhilesh Yadav, who is seen as the BJP's biggest challenger in the state.

The two, in fact, are one and the same, he said. Calling dynastic politics the "biggest enemy of democracy", he said "fake Samajwadi denotes parivarvad (dynastic rule)".

"When I talk of fake socialism, it is about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists," he added.