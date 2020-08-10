PM Inaugurates Submarine Optic Fibre Cable Connecting Chennai, Port Blair

PM Modi inaugurated Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands submarine OFC project via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning inaugurated a 2,300 km undersea high-speed broadband project in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The submarine Optical Fibre Cable or OFC link - connecting Chennai and Port Blair - will enable delivery of high speed internet and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a popular tourist destination.

The project will give a major boost to tourism, PM Modi said, calling it a "big day" for the union territory. The Prime Minister also said it was an "early Independence Day gift". "A pandemic such as coronavirus was not able to hinder our speed and the work was completed before time. It was the responsibility of the nation to provide people of Andaman and Nicobar with connectivity. This is an early gift for the people of Andaman and Nicobar on Independence Day," PM Modi said this morning while inaugurating the project via video conferencing.

The Chennai Andaman and Nicobar Islands submarine OFC project, which began about two years ago (in December 2018), is a first of its kind service in India. It is expected to give a boost to tourism, businesses, jobs, living standards, telemedicine, e-commerce and digital education. Call drops have been frequent in the islands so far and connectivity speeds have been low and unreliable. The broadband speed, with this project, is expected to become 10 times faster.

"Laying 2,300 km cable under sea and that too, before schedule, while also maintaining the quality of cable is a commendable job. This is not an easy project," the Prime Minister said.

"In 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, high-impact projects are being expanded. A major issue of mobile and internet connectivity has been solved today, and we're working towards solving road, air and water connectivity. Better internet connectivity is one of the first needs of any tourism hub. This problem has now been solved," he added.

"Tourists will now be in no rush to return and thus, they will enjoy the sea-food and the islands. This will help tourism and employment in the region," the Prime Minister said while dedicating the project to the nation, adding that the project is an "evidence" of the government's "commitment to ease of living".

The government is also working on a Rs 10,000 crore trans-shipment port project, expected to be completed in the next four-five years, he told during the video address.

All the modern infrastructure that is being developed in Andaman Nicobar is a key aspect for blue economy, PM Modi said, adding: "A major part of blue economy is fisheries, aqua culture and sea-weed farming. Several countries are exploring the possibilities of sea-weed farming today,"