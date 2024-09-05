PM Modi Meets Singapore Counterpart Lawrence Wong To Discuss Ties

PM Modi is in Singapore on a two-day visit at the invitation of Lawrence Wong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

PM Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.

Ahead of the talks with Singapore PM Wong, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there.

The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Singapore PM Wong took over as premier and PM Modi began his third term as prime minister.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

