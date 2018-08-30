PM Modi Reaches Nepal To Attend BIMSTEC Summit: Live Updates

PM Modi will also have a bilateral meeting with his Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Kathmandu to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC Summit. The two-day meeting of the group starts today. PM Modi will have lunch with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today. There will be an inaugural ceremony of the talks and a gala dinner in the evening, which will be hosted by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. PM Modi will meet foreign leaders like Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Myanmar's head of state Win Myint at the sidelines of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli on August 31. The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping of seven countries - Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal. The theme of the summit is: 'Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Nepal visit:

Advertisement