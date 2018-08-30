PM Modi Reaches Nepal To Attend BIMSTEC Summit: Live Updates

BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi will have lunch with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today.

All India | | Updated: August 30, 2018 10:16 IST
PM Modi will also have a bilateral meeting with his Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Kathmandu: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Kathmandu to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC Summit. The two-day meeting of the group starts today. PM Modi will have lunch with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today. There will be an inaugural ceremony of the talks and a gala dinner in the evening, which will be hosted by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. PM Modi will meet foreign leaders like Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Myanmar's head of state Win Myint at the sidelines of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli on August 31. The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping of seven countries - Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal. The theme of the summit is: 'Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Nepal visit:


Aug 30, 2018
10:16 (IST)

Aug 30, 2018
09:50 (IST)
PM Modi reached Kathmandu today. He was welcomed by Nepal's Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel.


Aug 30, 2018
09:42 (IST)
PM Modi said before leaving for Nepal that he will interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand at the sidelines of the summit. "I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and reviewing the progress we have made in our bilateral ties since my last visit to Nepal in May 2018," he said.
Aug 30, 2018
09:41 (IST)
PM Modi said on Wednesday that his participation in the summit signals India's highest priority to its neighbourhood and a strong commitment to continue deepening ties with the "extended neighbourhood" in South-East Asia.
Aug 30, 2018
09:40 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to attend the 4th BIMSTEC Summit that will focus on enhancing regional connectivity and boosting trade.
