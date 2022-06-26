PM Modi In Munich Live: G7 To Announce Ban On Russian Gold Imports

PM Modi will also address the Indian community in Munich.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany's Munich today to attend the G7 summit. He will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

PM Modi will also address the Indian community in Munich. It will be the largest gathering of the Indian community in Germany post-pandemic. Hundreds of performers will be participating in the event and the Audi MDome will be embellished with the 'Vande Matram' song.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's Munich visit: