PM Modi In Jammu And Kashmir Live: PM To Inaugurate Rs 6,800 Crore Zojila Tunnel Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone of the Zojila tunnel, which is Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The Rs 6,800 tunnel will provide all weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh as this route remains snow-bound for a large part of the year. The 14.2 km tunnel will also cut down the time taken to cross the Zojila pass from 3.5 hours to just 15 minutes.
During his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi will also inaugurate a hydro-electricity project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula.
Here are the live updates of the PM Modi's two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
LIVE : PM Modi attends commencement of work on Zojila Tunnel. https://t.co/zfdFjES6XC- BJP (@BJP4India) May 19, 2018
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the closing ceremony of birth centenary celebrations of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche & the commencement of work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh.
I thank the wonderful people of Leh for the warm welcome. I am delighted to be here. pic.twitter.com/XmogPkc64v- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2018
