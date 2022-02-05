PM Modi In Hyderabad For Big Event, Chief Minister KCR Skips Airport Welcome

PM Modi in Hyderabad to inaugurate the 'Statue of Equality'

For the second time in as many months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not received at the airport by a state Chief Minister. This time, Telangana Chief Minister KCR skipped welcoming the Prime Minister as he landed in Hyderabad.

Just days before the Prime Minister's arrival, Chief Minister KCR had attacked PM Modi as someone who "dresses for elections", and condemned the Budget as "style without substance".

Telanagan BJP termed KCR breaking airport welcome protocol as "Idiotic and shameful". The party added that KCR has been "regularly insulting Constitution"

The Prime Minister is in the state capital to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality', commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of International Crops Research Institute (ICRISAT).

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs who received PM Modi at the airport.

News agency PTI quoting sources at Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister KCR's official residence, said the state leader is not well, adding that he would attend the evening programme.

A communication from the Chief Minister's Office had said Talasani Srinivas Yadav is nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister upon his arrival and departure during the latter's visit to the city today.

In January, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi skipped the customary airport welcome to the Prime Minister.